Debate Over 'One Nation, One Election' Intensifies Amidst Constitutional Concerns

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the referral of the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for detailed discussions, a move supported by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. However, the proposal met opposition from several MPs, citing concerns over federalism and constitutional integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:38 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo/ Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill will be referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for detailed scrutiny, as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This move is intended to foster comprehensive discussions on the potential implementation of synchronized elections.

Supporting the decision, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, recommended forming the JPC, highlighting prior extensive evaluations by a High-Level Committee. However, opposition voices were strong, with DMK MP TR Baalu and Congress MP Manish Tewari expressing serious concerns about federalism and the constitutional structure.

Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav joined the chorus against the 129th Constitutional Amendment Bill, arguing that it undermines the constitutional ethos. Later in the day, Law Minister Meghwal presented multiple bills to align the election timelines of union territories with the proposed nationwide simultaneous elections, receiving mixed reactions from legislators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

