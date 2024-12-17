Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes 'One Nation One Election' Bill as Distracting Ploy

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has slammed the Indian government's initiative to introduce a bill proposing simultaneous elections across the nation. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Thackeray described the move as a deliberate distraction from pressing national issues.

The Shiv Sena leader called for a transparent election process prior to the implementation of the 'One Nation One Election' proposal, suggesting that the government should first resolve existing concerns. He also criticized the Maharashtra government, led by Devendra Fadnavis, for failing to fulfill its election promise of providing Rs 2,100 monthly to women under the Ladki Bahin scheme, which currently offers Rs 1,500.

In Parliament, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced two bills aimed at facilitating simultaneous polls, which the opposition has criticized as undermining the constitution's integrity. Thackeray also questioned the relocation of a painting commemorating India's 1971 war victory, an act he condemned as a neglect of Indian soldiers' valor.

(With inputs from agencies.)