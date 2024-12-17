Left Menu

Fiery Debate as Lok Sabha Introduces Simultaneous Elections Bills

In a heated session, Lok Sabha introduced two bills on simultaneous elections, amid opposition claiming these bills threaten the federal structure. Despite the opposition's protests, the bills passed with 269 votes to 198, marking the first use of electronic voting in the new Parliament House.

Updated: 17-12-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:11 IST
  • India

After a fiery debate, the Lok Sabha witnessed the introduction of two bills aimed at establishing a framework for holding simultaneous elections. The session saw intense discussions as opposition parties decried the proposed bills—a Constitution amendment bill and an ordinary bill—as detrimental to the federal structure.

Despite opposition claims, the government dismissed concerns, moving forward with the introduction process. This session marked a historic moment as electronic voting was used for the first time in the new Parliament House, with a subsequent confirmation via paper slip count.

The final vote count saw 269 members in favor and 198 opposed to the bills. The proceedings were temporarily adjourned shortly thereafter, resuming later in the afternoon at 3 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

