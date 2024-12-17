Left Menu

Congress Opposes Controversial 'One Nation, One Election' Bill in Lok Sabha

Congress leaders fiercely criticized the proposed Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha, labeling it impractical given India's diversity. They claimed the bill threatens federalism and democracy, suspecting it diverts attention from critical issues. The bill, advocating simultaneous elections, has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for further review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:17 IST
Congress Opposes Controversial 'One Nation, One Election' Bill in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Imran Masood(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MPs voiced strong opposition to the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024 introduced in Lok Sabha, arguing it undermines the nation's federal structure. Imran Masood dismissed the feasibility of synchronizing elections amid diverse constituencies, questioning the financial implications.

Manickam Tagore accused the ruling party of seeking headlines over substantive governance, alleging a lack of consultation on the bill that seemingly threatens India's democratic fabric. He emphasized the improbability of BJP achieving a necessary two-thirds majority for the move.

Karnataka MLA Rizwan Arshad argued the proposal serves as a smoke screen, distracting from pivotal issues. The bill, purporting 'One Nation, One Election', is set for evaluation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee following its initial introduction by Law Minister Meghwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024