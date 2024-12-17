Congress Opposes Controversial 'One Nation, One Election' Bill in Lok Sabha

Congress MPs voiced strong opposition to the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024 introduced in Lok Sabha, arguing it undermines the nation's federal structure. Imran Masood dismissed the feasibility of synchronizing elections amid diverse constituencies, questioning the financial implications.

Manickam Tagore accused the ruling party of seeking headlines over substantive governance, alleging a lack of consultation on the bill that seemingly threatens India's democratic fabric. He emphasized the improbability of BJP achieving a necessary two-thirds majority for the move.

Karnataka MLA Rizwan Arshad argued the proposal serves as a smoke screen, distracting from pivotal issues. The bill, purporting 'One Nation, One Election', is set for evaluation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee following its initial introduction by Law Minister Meghwal.

