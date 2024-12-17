Congress Opposes Controversial 'One Nation, One Election' Bill in Lok Sabha
Congress leaders fiercely criticized the proposed Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha, labeling it impractical given India's diversity. They claimed the bill threatens federalism and democracy, suspecting it diverts attention from critical issues. The bill, advocating simultaneous elections, has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for further review.
- Country:
- India
Congress MPs voiced strong opposition to the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024 introduced in Lok Sabha, arguing it undermines the nation's federal structure. Imran Masood dismissed the feasibility of synchronizing elections amid diverse constituencies, questioning the financial implications.
Manickam Tagore accused the ruling party of seeking headlines over substantive governance, alleging a lack of consultation on the bill that seemingly threatens India's democratic fabric. He emphasized the improbability of BJP achieving a necessary two-thirds majority for the move.
Karnataka MLA Rizwan Arshad argued the proposal serves as a smoke screen, distracting from pivotal issues. The bill, purporting 'One Nation, One Election', is set for evaluation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee following its initial introduction by Law Minister Meghwal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Utpal Kumar Singh's Tenure as Lok Sabha Secretary General Extended Again
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says Lok Sabha to take up discussion on Constitution on Dec 13, 14.
Powerful Positions: Key Seat Allocations in India's Lok Sabha
IFC Issues $700M Green Kangaroo Bond to Support Biodiversity Finance and Economic Growth
Lok Sabha passes The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024.