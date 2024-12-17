Reviving Diplomatic Ties: India-China Special Talks

In a bid to mend strained East Asian ties, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval arrived in China for the upcoming Special Representatives' talks aimed at ending the deadlock between both nations. This new round of discussions seeks to address the longstanding military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

On Wednesday, Doval will engage with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, in the 23rd round of high-level talks. The discussions are crucial following the October 21 agreement on disengagement and patrolling in disputed areas. The dialogue aligns with commitments made during the recent Modi-Xi meeting in Russia.

China has expressed readiness to work with India to build mutual trust through dialogue. Previous engagements between Indian and Chinese officials at international forums have set the groundwork for this pivotal meeting, which is expected to lead to the resumption of sound bilateral relations.

