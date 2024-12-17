Prakash Javadekar Slams Priyanka Gandhi Over Palestine Support

BJP leader Prakash Javadekar has publicly criticized Congress's Priyanka Gandhi, accusing her of supporting Palestine without condemning terrorism. He claimed this was a clear example of Congress's appeasement politics.

Javadekar's comments came after Priyanka Gandhi brought a Palestine-themed bag to Parliament, sparking controversy and criticism of her party's stance.

The incident highlights the ongoing political tension as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, initiated by a large-scale attack by Hamas militants on October 7, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)