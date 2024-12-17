Left Menu

Prakash Javadekar Slams Priyanka Gandhi Over Palestine Support

Prakash Javadekar, BJP leader, criticized Priyanka Gandhi for supporting Palestine in Parliament while avoiding condemnation of Hamas' attack on Israel. Javadekar accused Gandhi of practicing the Congress party's 'Duplicity and Appeasement politics'. This criticism followed Gandhi's display of a Palestine-embellished bag as a gesture of solidarity with Palestinians.

BJP leader Prakash Javadekar has publicly criticized Congress's Priyanka Gandhi, accusing her of supporting Palestine without condemning terrorism. He claimed this was a clear example of Congress's appeasement politics.

Javadekar's comments came after Priyanka Gandhi brought a Palestine-themed bag to Parliament, sparking controversy and criticism of her party's stance.

The incident highlights the ongoing political tension as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, initiated by a large-scale attack by Hamas militants on October 7, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

