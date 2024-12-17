Parliament Takes Historic Step with 'One Nation One Election' Bill

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel expressed strong support for the newly introduced 'One Nation One Election' Bill in the Lok Sabha, deeming it a significant stride toward parliamentary reforms. Baghel highlighted the bill's fundamental goal of synchronizing national and state elections, which promises to minimize governance disruptions.

The Minister underscored the benefits of reduced electoral frequency, enabling focused development projects free from the repetitive Code of Conduct impositions. Prahlad Singh Patel, Madhya Pradesh's Minister, echoed this sentiment, praising the initiative as an effective measure to save both time and resources.

The legislative proposal, now under the title 'The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024', received mixed reactions in parliament. It was introduced alongside discussions on updating laws for Union Territories. The bill, approved for review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, marks a pivotal move advocated by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and supported by Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)