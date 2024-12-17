Left Menu

Gehlot Urges Modi to Address Anti-India Sentiment in Bangladesh

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has raised concerns about the rising anti-India sentiment and violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. He highlighted the cessation of trade with northeastern India and the halt of a memorial for Indian soldiers there. He urges diplomatic action to restore ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:54 IST
Gehlot Urges Modi to Address Anti-India Sentiment in Bangladesh
Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed concerns over the increasing anti-India sentiment and attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue.

Gehlot noted that anti-India slogans were prominently raised during the recent Vijay Diwas celebrations in Bangladesh. He recounted the shared history and cooperation under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, emphasizing the alarming deterioration in bilateral relations marked by halted trade with India's northeastern states.

Further, Gehlot criticized the Indian government's silence on the plight of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and the discontinuation of a planned memorial for Indian soldiers. He called for renewed diplomatic efforts to mend ties and raise awareness of the historical significance of the 1971 war victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024