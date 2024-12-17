Gehlot Urges Modi to Address Anti-India Sentiment in Bangladesh
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has raised concerns about the rising anti-India sentiment and violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. He highlighted the cessation of trade with northeastern India and the halt of a memorial for Indian soldiers there. He urges diplomatic action to restore ties.
- Country:
- India
In a recent statement, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed concerns over the increasing anti-India sentiment and attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue.
Gehlot noted that anti-India slogans were prominently raised during the recent Vijay Diwas celebrations in Bangladesh. He recounted the shared history and cooperation under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, emphasizing the alarming deterioration in bilateral relations marked by halted trade with India's northeastern states.
Further, Gehlot criticized the Indian government's silence on the plight of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and the discontinuation of a planned memorial for Indian soldiers. He called for renewed diplomatic efforts to mend ties and raise awareness of the historical significance of the 1971 war victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Today every expert, every investor in the world is very excited about India, says PM Narendra Modi at Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit.
Double engine government in Haryana is working at double speed, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi after launching Bima Sakhi Yojana of LIC.
Hindu growth model of PM Narendra Modi encompasses speed, transparency and inclusivity that will show development path to world: Fadnavis.
Narendra Modi Unveils Subramania Bharati's Complete Works
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Prayagraj, performs puja at Sangam Nose.