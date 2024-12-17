Gehlot Urges Modi to Address Anti-India Sentiment in Bangladesh

In a recent statement, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed concerns over the increasing anti-India sentiment and attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue.

Gehlot noted that anti-India slogans were prominently raised during the recent Vijay Diwas celebrations in Bangladesh. He recounted the shared history and cooperation under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, emphasizing the alarming deterioration in bilateral relations marked by halted trade with India's northeastern states.

Further, Gehlot criticized the Indian government's silence on the plight of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and the discontinuation of a planned memorial for Indian soldiers. He called for renewed diplomatic efforts to mend ties and raise awareness of the historical significance of the 1971 war victory.

