Germany's Election Rivalries: A Fight for Economic Revival

In Germany, political parties are gearing up for an unexpected election set for February 23, following Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition collapse last month. With Europe's largest economy facing a downturn, parties are vying to present robust recovery plans.

The election campaign underscores Germany's economic struggles, as industrial powerhouses face competition, and social attitudes shift on issues like migration. Conservatives, led by Friedrich Merz, propose tax cuts and reduced electricity prices to boost growth, while opponents criticize the lack of clear funding strategies.

Key debates center on the contentious 'debt brake' policy, with Merz favoring its retention, while critics call for reform to enable infrastructure investment. On foreign policy, divergent views on Ukraine aid could influence electoral outcomes.

