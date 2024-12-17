Revamping the IAF: Addressing Squadron Challenges with Homegrown Solutions

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has witnessed a decline in its fighter squadrons as aging jets like the MiG-21, MiG-23, and MiG-27 are phased out. This 'shortage' is being tackled through various methods, according to a recent parliamentary panel report.

The report presented to Parliament highlights incidents of espionage within the IAF leading to the dismissal of involved personnel. One case has proceeded to a civil court trial. Concurrently, the Ministry of Defence shared its approach to addressing personnel and equipment shortages.

Focus is now on domestically developed aircraft, with two squadrons of Tejas already operational. Despite delays in the Tejas Mk-1A program, future plans include procuring an additional 97 aircraft. The Tejas Mk-2, incorporating advanced features and environmental adaptability, promises future reinforcement for the IAF.

(With inputs from agencies.)