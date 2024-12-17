Left Menu

Revamping the IAF: Addressing Squadron Challenges with Homegrown Solutions

The Indian Air Force faces a reduction in fighter squadrons due to phasing out aging aircraft models. Efforts are underway to mitigate the impact, including the induction of indigenous Tejas LCA variants. A parliamentary report outlines the Ministry of Defence's strategies and future procurement plans involving 220 Tejas aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:40 IST
Revamping the IAF: Addressing Squadron Challenges with Homegrown Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has witnessed a decline in its fighter squadrons as aging jets like the MiG-21, MiG-23, and MiG-27 are phased out. This 'shortage' is being tackled through various methods, according to a recent parliamentary panel report.

The report presented to Parliament highlights incidents of espionage within the IAF leading to the dismissal of involved personnel. One case has proceeded to a civil court trial. Concurrently, the Ministry of Defence shared its approach to addressing personnel and equipment shortages.

Focus is now on domestically developed aircraft, with two squadrons of Tejas already operational. Despite delays in the Tejas Mk-1A program, future plans include procuring an additional 97 aircraft. The Tejas Mk-2, incorporating advanced features and environmental adaptability, promises future reinforcement for the IAF.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024