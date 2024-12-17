Revamping the IAF: Addressing Squadron Challenges with Homegrown Solutions
The Indian Air Force faces a reduction in fighter squadrons due to phasing out aging aircraft models. Efforts are underway to mitigate the impact, including the induction of indigenous Tejas LCA variants. A parliamentary report outlines the Ministry of Defence's strategies and future procurement plans involving 220 Tejas aircraft.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has witnessed a decline in its fighter squadrons as aging jets like the MiG-21, MiG-23, and MiG-27 are phased out. This 'shortage' is being tackled through various methods, according to a recent parliamentary panel report.
The report presented to Parliament highlights incidents of espionage within the IAF leading to the dismissal of involved personnel. One case has proceeded to a civil court trial. Concurrently, the Ministry of Defence shared its approach to addressing personnel and equipment shortages.
Focus is now on domestically developed aircraft, with two squadrons of Tejas already operational. Despite delays in the Tejas Mk-1A program, future plans include procuring an additional 97 aircraft. The Tejas Mk-2, incorporating advanced features and environmental adaptability, promises future reinforcement for the IAF.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IAF
- Tejas
- MiG-21
- squadron
- defence
- Ministry of Defence
- HAL
- aircraft
- parliamentary report
- espionage
ALSO READ
Tragic Bus Crash Claims Three Lives on Chikkanahalli Flyover
Tragedy Strikes as Bus Crash Claims Three Lives on Chikkanahalli Flyover
Congress Delegation to Address Sambhal Tensions
Tensions Rise: UP Police Imposes Restrictions on Congress Visit to Sambhal
Investing in Land Restoration: A $2.6 Trillion Challenge