Fiery Debate Ignites Over Simultaneous Elections Bills

India's Lok Sabha was the stage for a heated debate on Tuesday as two bills proposing simultaneous elections across the country were introduced. Opposition parties vehemently opposed the move, deeming it 'anti-constitutional'. Meanwhile, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal assured that the bills would not infringe upon state powers.

Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for the bills' referral to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), seeking comprehensive deliberations. A resolution to this effect is expected to be presented in the Lok Sabha. The 129th Amendment Bill, marking BJP's long-standing aspiration, received mixed support from members.

The introduction witnessed 269 votes in favor and 198 against, illustrating the contentious nature of the bills. While some political entities advocated for the bills, citing reduced electoral expenditure, others warned of the risks to federalism and state autonomy. The JPC is expected to further analyze the potential impacts of these proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)