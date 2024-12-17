Fiery Debate Ignites Over Simultaneous Elections Bills
The Indian Lok Sabha has witnessed the introduction of bills for simultaneous elections, sparking intense debate. Opposition parties claim these undermine the Constitution’s basic structure. Law Minister Meghwal insists states' powers remain untouched. The bills are now slated for examination by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, with both support and opposition evident.
India's Lok Sabha was the stage for a heated debate on Tuesday as two bills proposing simultaneous elections across the country were introduced. Opposition parties vehemently opposed the move, deeming it 'anti-constitutional'. Meanwhile, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal assured that the bills would not infringe upon state powers.
Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for the bills' referral to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), seeking comprehensive deliberations. A resolution to this effect is expected to be presented in the Lok Sabha. The 129th Amendment Bill, marking BJP's long-standing aspiration, received mixed support from members.
The introduction witnessed 269 votes in favor and 198 against, illustrating the contentious nature of the bills. While some political entities advocated for the bills, citing reduced electoral expenditure, others warned of the risks to federalism and state autonomy. The JPC is expected to further analyze the potential impacts of these proposals.
