Left Menu

Fiery Debate Ignites Over Simultaneous Elections Bills

The Indian Lok Sabha has witnessed the introduction of bills for simultaneous elections, sparking intense debate. Opposition parties claim these undermine the Constitution’s basic structure. Law Minister Meghwal insists states' powers remain untouched. The bills are now slated for examination by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, with both support and opposition evident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:54 IST
Fiery Debate Ignites Over Simultaneous Elections Bills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's Lok Sabha was the stage for a heated debate on Tuesday as two bills proposing simultaneous elections across the country were introduced. Opposition parties vehemently opposed the move, deeming it 'anti-constitutional'. Meanwhile, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal assured that the bills would not infringe upon state powers.

Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for the bills' referral to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), seeking comprehensive deliberations. A resolution to this effect is expected to be presented in the Lok Sabha. The 129th Amendment Bill, marking BJP's long-standing aspiration, received mixed support from members.

The introduction witnessed 269 votes in favor and 198 against, illustrating the contentious nature of the bills. While some political entities advocated for the bills, citing reduced electoral expenditure, others warned of the risks to federalism and state autonomy. The JPC is expected to further analyze the potential impacts of these proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024