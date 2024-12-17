Strengthening Indo-Armenian Parliamentary Ties for Future Growth
Political dialogue between India and Armenia is on the rise, enhancing opportunities across sectors. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the importance of continued cooperation, noting India's economic growth and the implementation of digital technologies in Parliament. Strategic discussions cover trade, investment, and strengthening bilateral relations.
- Country:
- India
In a potent diplomatic gesture, political and parliamentary dialogue between India and Armenia has seen a remarkable upswing. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced on Tuesday that this development is unlocking new potential for collaborations in diverse sectors.
During a bilateral meeting with Armenian President Alen Simonyan at Parliament House Complex, Birla underscored mutual interests in trade and investment while underlining India's leading global economic growth and its efforts to streamline business operations.
The Speaker highlighted India's embrace of digital advancements in parliamentary proceedings, aiming for transparency and increased public engagement. He reiterated India's commitment to gender equality with recent legislative triumphs, including the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Critique of India's Economic Growth
Cameroon's Fuel Subsidy Cuts: Economic Growth Amid Consumer Challenges
IFC Issues $700M Green Kangaroo Bond to Support Biodiversity Finance and Economic Growth
Leaping Forward: Harnessing Sports for Economic Growth in India
Potato Prosperity: Una's Bumper Harvest Spurs Economic Growth