Left Menu

Austria's Political Shakeup: Freedom Party Takes Styria Helm

Austria's far-right Freedom Party has secured a coalition deal to govern the state of Styria. This marks the first time since the 2000s that the Freedom Party will lead one of Austria's nine states. Despite their success in Styria, they remain excluded from national coalition talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:20 IST
Austria's Political Shakeup: Freedom Party Takes Styria Helm
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austria's political landscape witnessed a significant shift as the far-right Freedom Party reached a coalition deal, securing leadership of the southern state of Styria.

This development makes it the first time in over a decade that the eurosceptic, Russia-friendly party is at the helm of one of Austria's nine states. The coalition deal took three weeks to finalize, standing in stark contrast to the lengthy national coalition talks prompted by the recent general election.

Mario Kunasek, leader of the Freedom Party in Styria, emphasized the party's ability to collaborate with its future coalition partner, the conservative People's Party, as a distinguishing feature of their political culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024