Austria's Political Shakeup: Freedom Party Takes Styria Helm

Austria's political landscape witnessed a significant shift as the far-right Freedom Party reached a coalition deal, securing leadership of the southern state of Styria.

This development makes it the first time in over a decade that the eurosceptic, Russia-friendly party is at the helm of one of Austria's nine states. The coalition deal took three weeks to finalize, standing in stark contrast to the lengthy national coalition talks prompted by the recent general election.

Mario Kunasek, leader of the Freedom Party in Styria, emphasized the party's ability to collaborate with its future coalition partner, the conservative People's Party, as a distinguishing feature of their political culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)