Voter List Controversy Heats Up: AAP Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulation

The controversy over voter list revisions in Delhi intensified on Tuesday, with AAP leader Sanjay Singh accusing the ruling BJP of orchestrating the deletion of names to manipulate upcoming Assembly elections. Singh claimed BJP workers mislabeled Purvanchali residents as Rohingyas and Bangladeshis to disenfranchise them.

This led to a heated exchange in the Rajya Sabha, where BJP President J P Nadda countered that the deletions were a constitutional process to remove illegal immigrants from the voters' list. Nadda questioned if AAP was unduly relying on such votes.

As tensions rise, AAP aims for a third term in the upcoming February elections, while BJP seeks to regain its hold on the capital after 25 years, amid allegations of political polarisation and misuse of civic processes.

