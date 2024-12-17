Left Menu

BJP Finalizes 102 Mandal Presidents Across Himachal Pradesh

The BJP appointed 102 mandal presidents in Himachal Pradesh, completing elections in 102 out of 171 mandals. Dr. Rajiv Bhardwaj, MP and state vice president, announced the unanimous completion of the first phase of selections. The remaining phases will follow to finalize the leadership structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-12-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:06 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a significant step by appointing 102 mandal presidents in Himachal Pradesh this Tuesday. This development follows the completion of elections in almost two-thirds of the state's 171 mandals, according to state vice president and MP, Dr. Rajiv Bhardwaj.

The selection process is to be executed across three phases, with the initial phase concluding today. BJP's strategy aims for a smooth and unanimous appointment of leaders to strengthen its local organizational structure.

Dr. Bhardwaj emphasized that mandal election officers were deployed at the local level to oversee and ensure an unbiased completion of the selection process. The remaining phases are expected to proceed swiftly, further stabilizing BJP's grassroots framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

