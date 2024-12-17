BJP Finalizes 102 Mandal Presidents Across Himachal Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a significant step by appointing 102 mandal presidents in Himachal Pradesh this Tuesday. This development follows the completion of elections in almost two-thirds of the state's 171 mandals, according to state vice president and MP, Dr. Rajiv Bhardwaj.

The selection process is to be executed across three phases, with the initial phase concluding today. BJP's strategy aims for a smooth and unanimous appointment of leaders to strengthen its local organizational structure.

Dr. Bhardwaj emphasized that mandal election officers were deployed at the local level to oversee and ensure an unbiased completion of the selection process. The remaining phases are expected to proceed swiftly, further stabilizing BJP's grassroots framework.

