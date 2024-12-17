Left Menu

Gaza Ceasefire Hopes amidst New Challenges

Hamas claims a Gaza ceasefire and hostage exchange deal is possible if Israel stops imposing new conditions. The group appreciates Egypt and Qatar's mediation efforts. However, Israel insists on maintaining security control over Gaza, leading to tensions as Israel and Hamas dispute military presence in strategic corridors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 17-12-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Hamas announced on Tuesday that the militant group still sees potential for reaching a Gaza ceasefire agreement, alongside a hostage exchange deal that could bring an end to Israel's 14-month conflict in the region.

The organization emphasized that such an agreement is feasible if Israel refrains from introducing 'new conditions' to the ceasefire proposal, although a Hamas spokesperson disclosed lacking specifics about these alleged conditions.

Hamas praised Egypt and Qatar's 'serious and positive' mediation efforts aimed at facilitating a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz asserted on social media that Israel plans to maintain 'security control' over Gaza, similar to its presence in the West Bank, after dismantling Hamas' military and governmental operations.

'We will not permit any terrorist activity targeting Israeli communities and citizens from Gaza. Reverting to the pre-October 7th status quo is not an option,' Katz stated.

Previous reports from officials involved in ceasefire negotiations indicated Israel's interest in sustaining a military presence along the Philadelphi corridor, a strategic zone bordering Egypt, as well as separating southern and northern Gaza via military positioning in the Netzarim corridor.

Hamas has rejected these Israeli demands, arguing that positioning troops in these areas equates to military occupation of Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

