Kamala Harris: Staying in the Fight for Political Future

Kamala Harris encouraged supporters not to give up after her electoral defeat. Speaking to Maryland Corps students, she emphasized resilience and hinted at her ongoing political involvement. Without directly mentioning Trump, Harris spoke about shared commitments and the need for persistence in the political arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 00:30 IST
On Tuesday, Kamala Harris called on those disappointed by her recent electoral defeat to remain committed and 'stay in the fight' as Donald Trump prepares to take office. Speaking to students at the Maryland Corps service year program, Harris's remarks were her most detailed since conceding the election.

While Harris did not reveal her future plans, she emphasized a 'shared commitment' to future work, urging listeners not to become weary amidst political changes. Though she didn't directly mention Trump, her speech seemed to position her as a potential leader of political opposition, with party strategy still under question.

Harris, who previously focused on issues such as gun violence and climate change while touring campuses, also hinted at future political ambitions, potentially including a governor run in California. She encouraged students to take a break for holidays but return with renewed enthusiasm to pursue change.

