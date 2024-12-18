Kamala Harris: Staying in the Fight for Political Future

On Tuesday, Kamala Harris called on those disappointed by her recent electoral defeat to remain committed and 'stay in the fight' as Donald Trump prepares to take office. Speaking to students at the Maryland Corps service year program, Harris's remarks were her most detailed since conceding the election.

While Harris did not reveal her future plans, she emphasized a 'shared commitment' to future work, urging listeners not to become weary amidst political changes. Though she didn't directly mention Trump, her speech seemed to position her as a potential leader of political opposition, with party strategy still under question.

Harris, who previously focused on issues such as gun violence and climate change while touring campuses, also hinted at future political ambitions, potentially including a governor run in California. She encouraged students to take a break for holidays but return with renewed enthusiasm to pursue change.

