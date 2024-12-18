Kamala Harris: Staying in the Fight for Political Future
Kamala Harris encouraged supporters not to give up after her electoral defeat. Speaking to Maryland Corps students, she emphasized resilience and hinted at her ongoing political involvement. Without directly mentioning Trump, Harris spoke about shared commitments and the need for persistence in the political arena.
- Country:
- United States
On Tuesday, Kamala Harris called on those disappointed by her recent electoral defeat to remain committed and 'stay in the fight' as Donald Trump prepares to take office. Speaking to students at the Maryland Corps service year program, Harris's remarks were her most detailed since conceding the election.
While Harris did not reveal her future plans, she emphasized a 'shared commitment' to future work, urging listeners not to become weary amidst political changes. Though she didn't directly mention Trump, her speech seemed to position her as a potential leader of political opposition, with party strategy still under question.
Harris, who previously focused on issues such as gun violence and climate change while touring campuses, also hinted at future political ambitions, potentially including a governor run in California. She encouraged students to take a break for holidays but return with renewed enthusiasm to pursue change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dollar's Resilience Amidst Global Turmoil
Equity in Healthcare: Reforming Armenia’s Primary Care for Resilience and Better Health
South Africa's Ambitious G20 Agenda: Debt Relief, Climate Resilience, and Energy Transition
Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda
Kate Winslet Speaks Out Against Body Shaming: A Journey of Resilience