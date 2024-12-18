Left Menu

Trump's Ukraine Peace Mission: Kellogg's Diplomatic Deployment

President-elect Trump's envoy, Retired Lieutenant-General Keith Kellogg, will visit Kyiv and other European capitals in early January. The mission aims to end the Russia-Ukraine war swiftly. The trip will focus on fact-finding rather than negotiations, highlighting Trump's urgency in resolving the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 03:41 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 03:41 IST
Trump's Ukraine Peace Mission: Kellogg's Diplomatic Deployment

President-elect Donald Trump is sending retired Lieutenant-General Keith Kellogg to Kyiv and several European capitals on a diplomatic mission early in January. Kellogg, slated to be Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, will refrain from visiting Moscow on this trip.

The initiative largely centers on gathering insights for the incoming administration instead of active negotiations. Nevertheless, the trip underscores the priority Trump places on rapidly concluding the conflict in Ukraine, having vowed to end the war promptly after taking office. Some experts remain skeptical about the feasibility of this aim.

Although multiple proposals suggest Ukraine ceding areas to Russia, Kellogg's plan serves as a preliminary framework. Trump reiterated his push for a swift ceasefire, signaling willingness to engage directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024