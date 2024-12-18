Trump's Ukraine Peace Mission: Kellogg's Diplomatic Deployment

President-elect Donald Trump is sending retired Lieutenant-General Keith Kellogg to Kyiv and several European capitals on a diplomatic mission early in January. Kellogg, slated to be Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, will refrain from visiting Moscow on this trip.

The initiative largely centers on gathering insights for the incoming administration instead of active negotiations. Nevertheless, the trip underscores the priority Trump places on rapidly concluding the conflict in Ukraine, having vowed to end the war promptly after taking office. Some experts remain skeptical about the feasibility of this aim.

Although multiple proposals suggest Ukraine ceding areas to Russia, Kellogg's plan serves as a preliminary framework. Trump reiterated his push for a swift ceasefire, signaling willingness to engage directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

