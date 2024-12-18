Left Menu

Republican Senators Waver on Tulsi Gabbard's Spy Chief Nomination

Eight Republican senators express uncertainty about supporting Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence. Concerns include her lack of intelligence experience and views on Russia. While some Republicans are undecided, there's no public opposition, but her confirmation may face challenges if Trump fails to sway dissenters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 04:37 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 04:37 IST
Eight Republican senators are expressing uncertainty over Tulsi Gabbard's nomination as director of national intelligence, according to sources close to the Trump transition. Concerns over her qualifications and views on Russia are contributing to doubts about her confirmation.

Despite the skepticism, Trump spokesperson Alexa Henning emphasized that no GOP senator has publicly opposed Gabbard's nomination. She criticized anonymous sources for spreading misinformation and undermining the electoral mandate.

If Trump cannot secure Republican support, he will need backing from five Democrats, creating potential obstacles. Gabbard's stance on Russia and her limited intelligence experience fuel debate as she meets with key senators to rally support for her confirmation.

