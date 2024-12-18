Congress Unveils Stopgap Measure to Avert Government Shutdown

In a bid to prevent a partial government shutdown this weekend, top Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Congress unveiled a crucial stopgap measure on Tuesday. This temporary legislation aims to keep federal agencies operational through March 14, maintaining the $6.2 trillion federal budget at its current level.

The proposed bill includes $100.4 billion in emergency funding to aid states like North Carolina and Florida recovering from hurricanes, as well as relief for western wildfires. It allocates $29 billion to FEMA, $21 billion to farmers, and $12 billion in block grants to local communities.

Despite the looming threat, Republican hardliners express discontent with the measure. House Speaker Mike Johnson will have to leverage Democratic support to push through the bill, which is yet another reminder of unresolved fiscal issues, including the nation's rising debt exceeding $36 trillion.

(With inputs from agencies.)