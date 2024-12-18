Left Menu

Congress Leaders Gift Rs 5 Lakh Piggybank to Bereaved Children in Madhya Pradesh

Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district gifted a Rs 5 lakh piggybank to the children of a couple who committed suicide citing alleged harassment by the ED and BJP members. The gesture is reflective of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's empathy, aiming to support the children's education and needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 18-12-2024 08:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 08:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt gesture, Congress leaders have presented a Rs 5 lakh piggybank to the children of a Sehore district couple in Madhya Pradesh who tragically committed suicide, alleging harassment by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and some BJP members. This act aligns with the sentiments expressed by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

During his visit, the deceased couple's children had gifted their piggybank to Gandhi, and in return, the Congress felt a duty to aid them in their time of need. State Congress media department chairman Mukesh Nayak, former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, and other leaders met with the children to provide not just financial support, but also a promise to assist in their educational and essential requirements.

However, state minister Prahlad Singh Patel has dismissed allegations that BJP and ED were involved in harassment. The ED indicated their investigation stemmed from a CBI-registered FIR against the deceased businessman Manoj Parmar, exploring his involvement in a bank fraud case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

