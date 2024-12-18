Opposition Rallies Against Amit Shah's Comments on Ambedkar

In a striking display of protest, Opposition MPs, including Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, gathered in Parliament against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent comments on Babasaheb Ambedkar during the Constitution debate in Rajya Sabha. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and notable figures like AAP MP Sanjay Singh were visible participants.

These MPs held up images of Ambedkar, alleging that Shah's remarks had insulted the revered leader. Amit Shah had previously accused the Congress of making a 'fashion' out of referencing Ambedkar, a comment which sparked a wave of dissent and led to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha being adjourned until 2 pm.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh responded by highlighting the BJP's trend of invoking Nehru to deflect current issues like inflation and unemployment. Criticism intensified with AAP MP Sanjay Singh's stern message on social media, predicting a national response to Shah's controversial statements on Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)