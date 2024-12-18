Opposition Rallies Against Amit Shah's Comments on Ambedkar
Opposition MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, protested against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar in Parliament. Shah's comments sparked outrage, with MPs accusing him of insulting Ambedkar. The protest led to the adjournment of parliamentary sessions as tensions with the BJP escalated.
- Country:
- India
In a striking display of protest, Opposition MPs, including Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, gathered in Parliament against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent comments on Babasaheb Ambedkar during the Constitution debate in Rajya Sabha. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and notable figures like AAP MP Sanjay Singh were visible participants.
These MPs held up images of Ambedkar, alleging that Shah's remarks had insulted the revered leader. Amit Shah had previously accused the Congress of making a 'fashion' out of referencing Ambedkar, a comment which sparked a wave of dissent and led to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha being adjourned until 2 pm.
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh responded by highlighting the BJP's trend of invoking Nehru to deflect current issues like inflation and unemployment. Criticism intensified with AAP MP Sanjay Singh's stern message on social media, predicting a national response to Shah's controversial statements on Ambedkar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Diversionary tactic": Jairam Ramesh on cash recovered from Abhishek Manu Singhvi's seat
Congress party did not deliver on its 'Garibi Hatao' promise: FM Sitharaman in RS.
Congress party is ''anti-women'' as they did not pass women reservation bill to save its then government, says Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Rajya Sabha Bias, Condemns Opposition Silence
Congress Alleges Bias: Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Rajya Sabha Leadership