Gopichand Padalkar's Commitment to Dhangar Reservation and Hindutva
BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar dismisses rumors of discontent over not securing a cabinet position in Maharashtra, affirming loyalty to party decisions. He pledges continued advocacy for Dhangar reservation, OBC and nomadic tribes' issues, while upholding Hindutva and support for the party leadership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 18-12-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 13:24 IST
In a firm rebuttal of recent reports, BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar has asserted his unwavering allegiance to party decisions despite not being appointed to the Maharashtra cabinet.
Padalkar, speaking at the Vidhan Bhavan during the legislature's winter session, emphasized his dedication to advocating for Dhangar community reservations and promoting Hindutva values.
Encouraging patience among his supporters, Padalkar reaffirmed his commitment to Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Fadnavis, and addressing issues faced by Other Backward Classes and nomadic tribes, pledging full-time dedication to Hindu causes.
