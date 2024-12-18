Gopichand Padalkar's Commitment to Dhangar Reservation and Hindutva

In a firm rebuttal of recent reports, BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar has asserted his unwavering allegiance to party decisions despite not being appointed to the Maharashtra cabinet.

Padalkar, speaking at the Vidhan Bhavan during the legislature's winter session, emphasized his dedication to advocating for Dhangar community reservations and promoting Hindutva values.

Encouraging patience among his supporters, Padalkar reaffirmed his commitment to Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Fadnavis, and addressing issues faced by Other Backward Classes and nomadic tribes, pledging full-time dedication to Hindu causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)