Rebel Seizure of Damascus: A New Chapter for Syria's Future

In a dramatic turn of events, Syrian rebels have seized Damascus, effectively ending Bashar al-Assad's prolonged rule and raising hopes for a peaceful transition. Hadi al-Bahra, head of the Syrian National Coalition, emphasizes the need for an inclusive and credible transitional government.

Rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has taken charge, establishing a three-month transitional government in Syria's Idlib province. Al-Sharaa's leadership of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, considered a terrorist group by the West, adds complexity to Syria’s future.

Despite challenges, the Syrian National Coalition plans a return to Syria, with al-Bahra affirming his intentions to relocate. Ensuring freedom of speech and effective logistics remain top priorities as the coalition prepares for re-engagement in the country's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)