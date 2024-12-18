Left Menu

Rebel Seizure of Damascus: A New Chapter for Syria's Future

Hadi al-Bahra, head of the Syrian National Coalition, calls for an inclusive Syrian transitional government after rebels seized Damascus, ending Bashar al-Assad's long-standing rule. Rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, heading Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, established a transitional government. The coalition vows to return, ensuring freedom of speech and logistical arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 16:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Reuters

In a dramatic turn of events, Syrian rebels have seized Damascus, effectively ending Bashar al-Assad's prolonged rule and raising hopes for a peaceful transition. Hadi al-Bahra, head of the Syrian National Coalition, emphasizes the need for an inclusive and credible transitional government.

Rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has taken charge, establishing a three-month transitional government in Syria's Idlib province. Al-Sharaa's leadership of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, considered a terrorist group by the West, adds complexity to Syria’s future.

Despite challenges, the Syrian National Coalition plans a return to Syria, with al-Bahra affirming his intentions to relocate. Ensuring freedom of speech and effective logistics remain top priorities as the coalition prepares for re-engagement in the country's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

