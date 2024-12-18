Political Uproar: Congress Demands Action on Adani Scandal

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that the country's reputation suffered following Gautam Adani's indictment in the US, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of protecting the industrialist. Addressing a gathering at the 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' protest, Reddy criticized the government's reluctance to support a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation.

Reddy, with Congress leaders including AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, reiterated the demand for a JPC, emphasizing democratic protests if their demands are unmet. They accused Modi of pressuring legislative bodies to avoid debate, linking his inaction to personal ties with Adani.

As Congress took to the streets, including a rally from Indira Gandhi statue to Raj Bhavan, accusations flew that BRS mocked the protest yet remained silent on the issue, hinting at a covert alignment with BJP to escape scrutiny. The protest also highlighted Modi's absence from Manipur, still reeling from violence a year prior.

(With inputs from agencies.)