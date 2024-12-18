Left Menu

Political Uproar: Congress Demands Action on Adani Scandal

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with Congress leaders, protested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged protection of industrialist Gautam Adani despite his indictment in the US. The demonstration called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation, criticizing the government's inaction on the Adani issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 16:59 IST
Political Uproar: Congress Demands Action on Adani Scandal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that the country's reputation suffered following Gautam Adani's indictment in the US, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of protecting the industrialist. Addressing a gathering at the 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' protest, Reddy criticized the government's reluctance to support a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation.

Reddy, with Congress leaders including AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, reiterated the demand for a JPC, emphasizing democratic protests if their demands are unmet. They accused Modi of pressuring legislative bodies to avoid debate, linking his inaction to personal ties with Adani.

As Congress took to the streets, including a rally from Indira Gandhi statue to Raj Bhavan, accusations flew that BRS mocked the protest yet remained silent on the issue, hinting at a covert alignment with BJP to escape scrutiny. The protest also highlighted Modi's absence from Manipur, still reeling from violence a year prior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024