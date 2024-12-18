Left Menu

Congress Calls for Action Against Adani Amidst Ethnic Violence Concerns

Congress workers in Bihar staged a 'Raj Bhavan March' demanding action against business tycoon Gautam Adani over financial irregularities. The march also highlighted ethnic violence in Manipur. A seven-member delegation submitted a memorandum to the governor's office in his absence, pushing for a joint parliamentary committee.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Congress workers in Bihar organized a 'Raj Bhavan March' on Wednesday, demanding stringent measures against Gautam Adani, a prominent business tycoon facing accusations of financial misconduct from US prosecutors.

Led by former BPCC president Kaukab Qadri, the procession also raised pressing issues of ethnic violence in Manipur. However, the march was halted a kilometer from the Raj Bhavan, as police restricted their entry to the prohibited area. Consequently, a seven-member delegation was allowed to deliver the party's memorandum to Governor Rajendra Arlekar's representative as he was out of town.

The memorandum fervently called for a joint parliamentary committee to investigate the allegations against Adani, which are believed to harm India's investment credibility. Moreover, it criticized the Modi government's 'indifference' towards the violence in Manipur, highlighting the prime minister's absence in the troubled region. The Adani Group has denied all allegations, branding them as baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

