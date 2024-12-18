Political Storm Unleashed Over Ambedkar's Legacy: SP, BJP, and Congress Clash

In a recent political controversy, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav emphasized the profound respect that marginalized communities hold for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, possibly hinting at the BJP's discomfort with the growing influence of the Pragatisheel Dalit Alliance. These comments coincide with a heated exchange over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar.

Akhilesh Yadav criticized the language used in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, expressing concerns about its impact on legislative proceedings. Meanwhile, Amit Shah accused the Congress Party of using Ambedkar's legacy for political leverage, calling it a mere "fashion." The debate intensified as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the BJP's position as contrary to Ambedkar's ideology and the Indian Constitution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended Shah's statement, accusing Congress of historically neglecting the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Tribes. He highlighted Congress' alleged failures regarding Ambedkar, including election defeats and lack of recognition, asserting these actions revealed the party's true colors. Modi's comments further fueled the ongoing political confrontation.

