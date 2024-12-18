Left Menu

Political Storm Unleashed Over Ambedkar's Legacy: SP, BJP, and Congress Clash

Akhilesh Yadav reveres Ambedkar amid political tensions between SP, BJP, and Congress. Amit Shah accused Congress of exploiting Ambedkar's name, while Rahul Gandhi rebuked BJP's stance on the Constitution. PM Modi defended Shah, blasting Congress for its historical handling of SC/ST communities.

Updated: 18-12-2024 17:47 IST
SP supremeo Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent political controversy, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav emphasized the profound respect that marginalized communities hold for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, possibly hinting at the BJP's discomfort with the growing influence of the Pragatisheel Dalit Alliance. These comments coincide with a heated exchange over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar.

Akhilesh Yadav criticized the language used in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, expressing concerns about its impact on legislative proceedings. Meanwhile, Amit Shah accused the Congress Party of using Ambedkar's legacy for political leverage, calling it a mere "fashion." The debate intensified as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the BJP's position as contrary to Ambedkar's ideology and the Indian Constitution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended Shah's statement, accusing Congress of historically neglecting the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Tribes. He highlighted Congress' alleged failures regarding Ambedkar, including election defeats and lack of recognition, asserting these actions revealed the party's true colors. Modi's comments further fueled the ongoing political confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

