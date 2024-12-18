Congress Delegation Urges Manipur Governor to Restore Peace Amidst Ethnic Violence

A 15-member Congress delegation on Wednesday called on Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at the Raj Bhavan, demanding his intervention to restore peace in the violence-stricken state. The state Congress also conducted a 'Raj Bhavan march' in protest against the alleged misrule by the BJP-led Centre.

The protest witnessed a scuffle as Congress workers attempted to march towards the Raj Bhavan but were halted by security forces. Several Congress activists were reportedly injured when Rapid Action Force personnel resorted to a baton charge.

The Congress delegation, led by state unit chief Keisham Meghachandra, expressed concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Manipur. They demanded immediate resettlement of internally displaced individuals and assured movement across districts. The governor assured them of peace restoration but Meghachandra expressed dissatisfaction over minimal governmental efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)