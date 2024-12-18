Cour de Cassation Upholds Sarkozy's Corruption Conviction

The Cour de Cassation, France's highest judicial authority, confirmed Wednesday the corruption conviction of ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy. This decision upholds his three-year sentence, initially set in 2021, with two years suspended, thus requiring him to wear an electronic monitoring device instead of serving prison time.

Sarkozy, despite leaving office in 2012, retains significant influence in French conservative circles. He was found guilty of attempting to bribe a judge in exchange for confidential information on an investigation concerning his 2007 campaign finances. The plot also sought to secure a judicial appointment for the judge in question, Gilbert Azibert, who was likewise convicted.

Sarkozy faces further scrutiny with an impending trial on charges related to alleged Libyan sponsorship of his 2007 presidential campaign. If convicted in this case, he could face a decade behind bars. Notably, Sarkozy follows Jacques Chirac as the second modern French president convicted for corruption-related offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)