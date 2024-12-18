Left Menu

Cour de Cassation Upholds Sarkozy's Corruption Conviction

France's highest court, the Cour de Cassation, upheld former President Nicolas Sarkozy's conviction for corruption and influence peddling. Sarkozy had been given a three-year prison sentence, two years suspended, with an electronic monitoring bracelet for the remainder. He's expected to face trial on new corruption charges in the following year.

The Cour de Cassation, France's highest judicial authority, confirmed Wednesday the corruption conviction of ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy. This decision upholds his three-year sentence, initially set in 2021, with two years suspended, thus requiring him to wear an electronic monitoring device instead of serving prison time.

Sarkozy, despite leaving office in 2012, retains significant influence in French conservative circles. He was found guilty of attempting to bribe a judge in exchange for confidential information on an investigation concerning his 2007 campaign finances. The plot also sought to secure a judicial appointment for the judge in question, Gilbert Azibert, who was likewise convicted.

Sarkozy faces further scrutiny with an impending trial on charges related to alleged Libyan sponsorship of his 2007 presidential campaign. If convicted in this case, he could face a decade behind bars. Notably, Sarkozy follows Jacques Chirac as the second modern French president convicted for corruption-related offenses.

