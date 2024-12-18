Minister Chouhan Denies Talks Amid Farmer Protests Stir

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has contradicted reports suggesting he engaged in dialogue with former MP Jagmeet Singh Brar regarding the ongoing farmer protests. Chouhan clarified the nature of his meeting with Brar, describing it as purely a courtesy visit devoid of any political discussions, amid circulating misinformation.

Furthermore, the farmers protesting at the Khanauri border have rejected the Supreme Court-appointed committee intended to address their grievances. Sarwan Singh Pandher, representing the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, articulated the farmers' dissatisfaction with the committee's progress and emphasized the need for direct negotiations with the central government.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, leading the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), has outlined the reasons behind the farmers' refusal to attend meetings with the committee, citing neglect of urgent issues and insensitivity. Dallewal, who has been on a hunger strike for 22 days, demands that dialogue take place solely with the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)