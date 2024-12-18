Left Menu

Minister Chouhan Denies Talks Amid Farmer Protests Stir

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan denies recent claims of discussions with Jagmeet Singh Brar on farmer protests. Meanwhile, farmers at the Khanauri border dismiss a Supreme Court-appointed committee, pushing for direct talks with the central government. The protests continue, with leaders citing inadequate responses to their demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:55 IST
Minister Chouhan Denies Talks Amid Farmer Protests Stir
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has contradicted reports suggesting he engaged in dialogue with former MP Jagmeet Singh Brar regarding the ongoing farmer protests. Chouhan clarified the nature of his meeting with Brar, describing it as purely a courtesy visit devoid of any political discussions, amid circulating misinformation.

Furthermore, the farmers protesting at the Khanauri border have rejected the Supreme Court-appointed committee intended to address their grievances. Sarwan Singh Pandher, representing the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, articulated the farmers' dissatisfaction with the committee's progress and emphasized the need for direct negotiations with the central government.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, leading the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), has outlined the reasons behind the farmers' refusal to attend meetings with the committee, citing neglect of urgent issues and insensitivity. Dallewal, who has been on a hunger strike for 22 days, demands that dialogue take place solely with the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024