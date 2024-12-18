Poland Shields Media Giants Amid Regional Tensions

In a significant policy move, Poland has incorporated several leading media and telecommunication companies into its strategic list, necessitating governmental approval for any potential takeovers.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the decision on Wednesday, citing concerns over foreign interference, particularly amid the so-called 'hybrid war' affecting the region. Among others, the list includes TVN, Polsat, T-Mobile, and WB Electronics, underscoring an elevated focus on safeguarding media entities from external influence.

The initiative follows regional unrest, including Romania's annulled presidential election amidst allegations of Russian interference – accusations that Russia denied. Poland's strategic list, previously dominated by energy, chemical, and telecommunications companies, aims to deter foreign entities from acquiring control of companies crucial to national security.

