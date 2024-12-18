Left Menu

Leadership Debate Heats Up Within INDIA Bloc

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah dismisses leadership change talks within the INDIA bloc. Trinamool leaders advocate for Mamata Banerjee's leadership after Congress setbacks. Senior leaders Sharad Pawar and Lalu Prasad show support for Banerjee, urging discussions on the alliance leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:15 IST
Leadership Debate Heats Up Within INDIA Bloc
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah clarified that the INDIA bloc is not currently debating a change in leadership, confirming the absence of any meetings addressing such a topic. Abdullah's remarks came amid media speculation surrounding potential leadership alterations within the bloc.

Responding to inquiries, Abdullah affirmed that Congress and BJP remain the only two parties with significant national influence, noting Congress's pivotal role in heading the opposition. Despite recent electoral setbacks in Maharashtra and Haryana, pressure mounts from Trinamool Congress leaders for leadership re-evaluation.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee predicted discussions about Mamata Banerjee leading the alliance, citing her extensive political experience. Notable figures like Lalu Prasad of RJD and NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar endorsed Banerjee as a capable leader. Abdullah earlier suggested that any claim to leadership must be made at an official INDIA bloc meeting post-elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024