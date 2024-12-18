Leadership Debate Heats Up Within INDIA Bloc

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah clarified that the INDIA bloc is not currently debating a change in leadership, confirming the absence of any meetings addressing such a topic. Abdullah's remarks came amid media speculation surrounding potential leadership alterations within the bloc.

Responding to inquiries, Abdullah affirmed that Congress and BJP remain the only two parties with significant national influence, noting Congress's pivotal role in heading the opposition. Despite recent electoral setbacks in Maharashtra and Haryana, pressure mounts from Trinamool Congress leaders for leadership re-evaluation.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee predicted discussions about Mamata Banerjee leading the alliance, citing her extensive political experience. Notable figures like Lalu Prasad of RJD and NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar endorsed Banerjee as a capable leader. Abdullah earlier suggested that any claim to leadership must be made at an official INDIA bloc meeting post-elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)