Congress Calls Out Gujarat Government Over Adani Land and OBC Quota Controversies

The Congress party has accused the Gujarat government of bias towards the Adani Group, alleging that land has been provided to the company at significantly reduced rates. On Wednesday, a Congress delegation met with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, urging intervention in a dispute that, according to them, ignores the challenges faced by farmers and ordinary citizens.

Furthermore, Congress criticized the government for delaying the release of a report by a commission meant to determine the OBC quota for Panchayat elections. This delay, as Congress claims, has postponed elections in about 7,000 village Panchayats and 75 municipalities. The report, spearheaded by Justice KS Jhaveri (retd), is a requirement following a Supreme Court directive.

Additionally, Congress pointed out the government's agreement with Adani Power, where electricity costs have surged from initial agreements, burdening the government financially. They also called for a farm loan waiver, citing significant debts faced by farmers.

