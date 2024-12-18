Romania Grapples with Election Interference Allegations Amid Political Turmoil

Romania finds itself at the center of political and cyber intrigue as allegations of Russian interference in its presidential elections come to light. President Klaus Iohannis has called for EU cooperation to counter cybersecurity threats after Romanian lawmakers revealed cyberattacks targeting the annulled presidential vote.

During a summit with European leaders, Iohannis discussed the challenges posed by election meddling, which Romanian intelligence suggested favored far-right Eurosceptic candidates. However, Moscow denies any involvement. Despite evidence being deemed inconclusive, Iohannis insists on developing stronger defensive measures.

The political scene remains fluid with ongoing coalition talks among pro-European parties following the parliamentary election. Economic uncertainty looms large as Fitch Ratings downgrades Romania's outlook, citing political instability and potential delays in implementing necessary fiscal reforms.

