Tension Rises as Protest Turns Deadly in Uttar Pradesh

Tension escalated in Uttar Pradesh as a Congress worker, Prabhat Pandey, lost his life during a protest near the state assembly. The incident has prompted accusations of police brutality from Congress and strong condemnation from party leaders.

Police officials have lodged an FIR into the matter, asserting that Pandey was brought to the hospital already deceased, with no visible injuries, raising questions over the actual cause. A post-mortem by a panel of doctors is scheduled, with the process being videographed for transparency.

Amidst the claims and counterclaims, the incident has sparked a political storm, with Congress leaders demanding accountability and justice, while the police emphasize maintaining law and order and warn against spreading unfounded rumors.

