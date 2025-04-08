Left Menu

High-Stakes Discussions and Sporting Celebrations in Lucknow

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Saxena met UP's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss pending legal cases. Concurrently, Yogi inaugurated the All India Police Handball Cluster 2024-25, underscoring sports' importance, with 75 teams participating. He praised PM Modi and Amit Shah for promoting sports culture and facilitating the event in Uttar Pradesh.

VK Saxena meets Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant meeting held on Tuesday in Lucknow, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena engaged in crucial discussions with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. UP minister Swantantra Dev Singh revealed that the discussion centered on legal cases pending in courts that concern both Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Chief Secretaries from both governments convened to explore potential solutions to these pressing issues.

At the same time, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the All India Police Handball Cluster for the 2024-25 season, casting a spotlight on the essential role sports play in daily life. The event was attended by participants and officials, with CM Yogi expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for selecting Uttar Pradesh as the host for this national-level tournament.

With 75 teams participating, the Chief Minister highlighted sports' historical significance and its role in promoting a healthier lifestyle across India. He praised the efforts of Prime Minister Modi in fostering a sports-oriented culture nationwide. As part of the event, Yogi noted that 500 athletes, each a medal winner on the international stage, have joined the Uttar Pradesh Police through a special recruitment program. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

