Uttarakhand Congress Protest Takes Dramatic Turn

During a Congress protest in Uttarakhand against the central government, state president Karan Mahara fainted after his head hit the ground during a scuffle with the police. The protest aimed to demand action on issues such as inflation, unemployment, corruption, and controversies involving industrialist Gautam Adani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 19-12-2024 00:36 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 00:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A protest by Congress against the central government took a dramatic turn in Uttarakhand when the party's state president, Karan Mahara, fainted after his head hit the ground during a minor scuffle with the police.

Mahara reassured supporters afterward, stating, "During the scuffle with police, I fell down, due to which I fainted for a short time. There is nothing to worry. I am fine now."

The protest, dubbed 'Raj Bhavan March,' highlighted pressing issues such as inflation, unemployment, corruption, and industrialist Gautam Adani's controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

