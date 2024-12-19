Uttarakhand Congress Protest Takes Dramatic Turn
During a Congress protest in Uttarakhand against the central government, state president Karan Mahara fainted after his head hit the ground during a scuffle with the police. The protest aimed to demand action on issues such as inflation, unemployment, corruption, and controversies involving industrialist Gautam Adani.
19-12-2024
A protest by Congress against the central government took a dramatic turn in Uttarakhand when the party's state president, Karan Mahara, fainted after his head hit the ground during a minor scuffle with the police.
Mahara reassured supporters afterward, stating, "During the scuffle with police, I fell down, due to which I fainted for a short time. There is nothing to worry. I am fine now."
The protest, dubbed 'Raj Bhavan March,' highlighted pressing issues such as inflation, unemployment, corruption, and industrialist Gautam Adani's controversies.
