Trump Team's Budget Showdown: A Billionaire's Influence

President-elect Donald Trump, alongside Vice President-elect JD Vance, dealt a significant blow to ongoing bipartisan budget negotiations by dismissing the proposal as overly generous to Democrats.

Billionaire ally Elon Musk, who vocally criticized the budget's extensive spending on social media, bolstered Republican opposition, echoing Trump's sentiments.

The incident underscored Musk's rising political influence, as he partners with Trump to lead a task force aiming to streamline federal operations by reducing regulations and bureaucracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)