Leaders Pay Homage to RSS Founders in Nagpur

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, along with other state leaders, visited the memorials of RSS founders in Nagpur. They paid tribute to Dr K B Hedgewar and MS Golwalkar while engaging with Sangh office-bearers amid the ongoing winter legislative session.

In a show of respect and reverence, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the memorials of RSS founder Dr. K B Hedgewar and his successor MS Golwalkar in Nagpur on Thursday morning. The leaders paid tribute to the influential figures of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Accompanying them were State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Council's Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, and several other senior legislators from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction. The group collectively paid homage at the memorials, acknowledging the historical significance of the Sangh's leadership.

During their visit, the leaders met with Sangh office-bearers who provided an introduction to the organization's work and ethos. The visit coincided with the winter session of the state legislature, currently taking place in Nagpur, underscoring the ongoing importance of the RSS in Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

