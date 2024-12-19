Left Menu

Ram Shinde Elected Unopposed as Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairperson

Ram Shinde of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been elected unopposed as the chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative council. This marks the BJP's control over the presiding officer's posts in both legislative houses. Shinde's election is seen as a move to consolidate the ruling coalition's position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 19-12-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 13:13 IST
Ram Shinde Elected Unopposed as Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairperson
  • Country:
  • India

Ram Shinde, a legislator from the Bharatiya Janata Party, was elected unopposed as the chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative council on Thursday, reinforcing BJP's influence in the state legislature.

The position had been vacant since July 7, 2022, after the term of NCP leader Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar ended. With Shinde's election, the BJP now oversees the presiding officer roles in both houses of the state legislature, further strengthening its standing within the Mahayuti coalition, which includes the NCP and Shiv Sena.

Prominent political figures, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve, expressed confidence in Shinde's leadership capabilities. Shinde, who previously served as a minister from 2014 to 2019, assumes this role with significant backing despite narrowly losing an assembly seat in recent elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024