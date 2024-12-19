Ram Shinde Elected Unopposed as Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairperson

Ram Shinde, a legislator from the Bharatiya Janata Party, was elected unopposed as the chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative council on Thursday, reinforcing BJP's influence in the state legislature.

The position had been vacant since July 7, 2022, after the term of NCP leader Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar ended. With Shinde's election, the BJP now oversees the presiding officer roles in both houses of the state legislature, further strengthening its standing within the Mahayuti coalition, which includes the NCP and Shiv Sena.

Prominent political figures, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve, expressed confidence in Shinde's leadership capabilities. Shinde, who previously served as a minister from 2014 to 2019, assumes this role with significant backing despite narrowly losing an assembly seat in recent elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)