Clash in Parliament: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Scuffle Amid Heated Protests

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of inciting a physical altercation during a recent parliamentary protest. According to Meghwal, Gandhi, as the Leader of Opposition, demonstrated irresponsibility by not checking on injured BJP MPs, particularly Pratap Sarangi. Meghwal's remarks followed a scuffle that left Sarangi and MP Mukesh Rajput injured.

The altercation reportedly involved MPs from both the BJP and opposition parties. Meghwal, serving as Union Law Minister, reported that four to five MPs have lodged complaints about the incident. Tensions were already high as opposition protests continued since the winter session commenced, with BJP-NDA members joining the fray for the first time, asserting their right to protest.

Further complicating matters, the incident diverted attention from a pivotal Parliament debate on the Constitution, where the BJP claims Congress tried to mitigate their perceived exposure regarding Dr. Ambedkar. Amidst these revelations, a video involving Home Minister Amit Shah was released by Congress, escalating the situation further.

This controversy erupted after BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged an injury following a push by Rahul Gandhi. Conflicting reports emerged with Gandhi defending himself against accusations, claiming he too was pushed while entering Parliament. Amidst the chaos, medical reports confirmed serious injuries to both Sarangi and Rajput, prompting their hospitalization.

The parliamentary grounds witnessed concurrent protests on Thursday morning, involving both Treasury and Opposition benches. BJP MPs rallied against perceived insults to Babasaheb Ambedkar, while the INDIA Bloc, spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi, demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over contentious remarks, leading to adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha amidst the escalating political drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)