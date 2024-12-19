Left Menu

VBA Protests Against Amit Shah's Remarks on Dr Ambedkar

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi protested in Latur, Maharashtra, against Union Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Led by Prakash Ambedkar, they demanded an apology from Shah for his allegedly insulting comments, warning of intensified protests if no apology was made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:55 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) staged a protest in Latur, Maharashtra, in response to Union minister Amit Shah's comments about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The VBA, spearheaded by Prakash Ambedkar, gathered at Gandhi Chowk to voice their displeasure.

Protesters accused Shah of making derogatory remarks about the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, asserting that they were intended to create division among communities. Local VBA leaders insisted that Shah's comments were motivated by malice.

Sachin Gaikwad, president of VBA's Latur city unit, demanded an unconditional apology from the minister and warned of escalating demonstrations if no apology was forthcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

