VBA Protests Against Amit Shah's Remarks on Dr Ambedkar
The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi protested in Latur, Maharashtra, against Union Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Led by Prakash Ambedkar, they demanded an apology from Shah for his allegedly insulting comments, warning of intensified protests if no apology was made.
- Country:
- India
The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) staged a protest in Latur, Maharashtra, in response to Union minister Amit Shah's comments about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The VBA, spearheaded by Prakash Ambedkar, gathered at Gandhi Chowk to voice their displeasure.
Protesters accused Shah of making derogatory remarks about the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, asserting that they were intended to create division among communities. Local VBA leaders insisted that Shah's comments were motivated by malice.
Sachin Gaikwad, president of VBA's Latur city unit, demanded an unconditional apology from the minister and warned of escalating demonstrations if no apology was forthcoming.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah's Strategic Visit: Advancements in Chhattisgarh's Fight Against Naxalism
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Set to Visit Chhattisgarh: Key Discussions and Ceremonies Planned
Amit Shah Lauds 35 Years of Service by Gujarat Lok Seva Trust
Amit Shah Honors BSF Heroes and Unveils Sardar Patel Statue
Amit Shah praises PM Modi's vision in foreword to book 'Modi's Niti Shastra: The World's His Oyster'