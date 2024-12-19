Germany Fortifies Constitutional Court Against Political Interference

Germany's lower house of parliament has approved legislation designed to protect the nation's Constitutional Court from political interference, addressing concerns about potential populist attempts to weaken its authority. The move comes as an immediate response before February's snap election, following the fall of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser voiced strong government-backed support for the cross-party initiative, describing it as a defense against "enemies of democracy" who threaten the rule of law. Faeser emphasized that new autocrats typically target judicial independence and effectiveness upon gaining power, as seen in international examples.

The legislation, endorsed by the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens, Free Democrats (FDP), and CDU/CSU, faced opposition from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which sees no need for such a reform. The law institutionalizes the Constitutional Court's structure in Germany's Basic Law and introduces a mechanism to resolve appointment stalemates, reinforcing the court's role in upholding democracy.

