Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to West Bengal: Strengthening Borders and Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit West Bengal for two days to attend Sashastra Seema Bal's Raising Day celebrations and hold high-level meetings. The visit, focusing on border security, coincides with the complex Indo-Bangladesh relations. Shah will also discuss state BJP organizational matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to arrive in West Bengal on Thursday night for a two-day official visit. His itinerary includes attending the Raising Day celebrations of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Frontier Headquarters in Siliguri and convening meetings to assess border security measures.

Shah's visit will commence with his arrival at Bagdogra Airport, where he will be received by West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar. On Friday morning, he will participate in the Raising Day ceremony at the SSB Frontier Headquarters, which will include a parade and cultural performances.

Following the celebratory event, Shah will lead a critical meeting to review the Area Assessment Register alongside SSB officials, emphasizing the management and security of borders along the eastern and northeastern regions. The visit, amidst the backdrop of Indo-Bangladesh tensions, holds considerable strategic importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

