Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to West Bengal: Strengthening Borders and Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to arrive in West Bengal on Thursday night for a two-day official visit. His itinerary includes attending the Raising Day celebrations of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Frontier Headquarters in Siliguri and convening meetings to assess border security measures.

Shah's visit will commence with his arrival at Bagdogra Airport, where he will be received by West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar. On Friday morning, he will participate in the Raising Day ceremony at the SSB Frontier Headquarters, which will include a parade and cultural performances.

Following the celebratory event, Shah will lead a critical meeting to review the Area Assessment Register alongside SSB officials, emphasizing the management and security of borders along the eastern and northeastern regions. The visit, amidst the backdrop of Indo-Bangladesh tensions, holds considerable strategic importance.

