Slogan Showdown: Echoes of 'Jai Bhim' Stir Up Rajya Sabha

In the Rajya Sabha, tensions flared as a political row over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Bhimrao Ambedkar unfolded. Opposition members chanted 'Jai Bhim', countered by treasury benches with 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Bhim'. The session faced multiple adjournments amid heated slogans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:38 IST
In a fiery session of the Rajya Sabha, political tensions ignited over Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on Bhimrao Ambedkar, sparking an energetic slogan exchange.

Opposition members, led by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, launched into 'Jai Bhim' chants, prompting a counter-response of 'Jai Shri Ram' and corresponding 'Jai Bhim' slogans from the treasury benches, as both sides attempted to honor Ambedkar's legacy.

The proceedings faced disruptions, with Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar receiving requests for a discussion on Shah's statements, which were ultimately denied, leading to repeated adjournments amid the fervent sloganeering.

