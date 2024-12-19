Slogan Showdown: Echoes of 'Jai Bhim' Stir Up Rajya Sabha

In a fiery session of the Rajya Sabha, political tensions ignited over Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on Bhimrao Ambedkar, sparking an energetic slogan exchange.

Opposition members, led by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, launched into 'Jai Bhim' chants, prompting a counter-response of 'Jai Shri Ram' and corresponding 'Jai Bhim' slogans from the treasury benches, as both sides attempted to honor Ambedkar's legacy.

The proceedings faced disruptions, with Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar receiving requests for a discussion on Shah's statements, which were ultimately denied, leading to repeated adjournments amid the fervent sloganeering.

(With inputs from agencies.)