Erdogan Accuses Opposition of Obstructing Justice

Turkish President Erdogan accused the main opposition of attempting to block a corruption investigation into Istanbul's jailed mayor. He emphasized that the judiciary's duty is to dismantle corrupt networks, asserting that the public will eventually recognize the extent of the entanglement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a sharp accusation on Tuesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan charged the main opposition party with trying to hinder a significant corruption probe involving Istanbul's imprisoned mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu.

Erdogan asserted, "No matter what you do, you cannot obstruct the course of justice," signaling his stance against interference in the judicial process.

He further emphasized the judiciary's responsibility to dismantle corrupt networks, declaring that the public would, in time, uncover the full extent of these entanglements in Istanbul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

