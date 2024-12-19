Ukraine's Conditional Stance on Russian Gas Transit

Ukraine has signaled potential willingness to continue transiting Russian gas, contingent upon Moscow not receiving payment until the ongoing conflict concludes, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated on Thursday.

Previously, Ukraine had opposed extending the expiring gas transit contract with Russia through Ukraine to Europe, though Slovakia has been pushing to extend it. Zelenskiy, addressing a European Union summit in Brussels, emphasized that prolonging the transit would not occur if it meant financing from Ukraine's citizens' suffering. He suggested that if gas is provided without payment to Russia until post-war, it could be reconsidered.

The European Commission supports the contract's expiry, ensuring access to alternative supplies for Russian gas recipients. Zelenskiy criticized Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico for prioritizing economic concerns over human loss, during their discussions, and stated Ukraine's readiness to transit gas as long as it's assuredly not Russian.

(With inputs from agencies.)