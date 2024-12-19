Left Menu

Ukraine's Conditional Stance on Russian Gas Transit

Ukraine may consider the continued transit of Russian gas if Moscow agrees not to be paid during the ongoing war. Despite ruling out extending the current contract, Ukraine is open to alternative arrangements, ensuring that any gas transited is not from Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:48 IST
Ukraine's Conditional Stance on Russian Gas Transit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has signaled potential willingness to continue transiting Russian gas, contingent upon Moscow not receiving payment until the ongoing conflict concludes, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated on Thursday.

Previously, Ukraine had opposed extending the expiring gas transit contract with Russia through Ukraine to Europe, though Slovakia has been pushing to extend it. Zelenskiy, addressing a European Union summit in Brussels, emphasized that prolonging the transit would not occur if it meant financing from Ukraine's citizens' suffering. He suggested that if gas is provided without payment to Russia until post-war, it could be reconsidered.

The European Commission supports the contract's expiry, ensuring access to alternative supplies for Russian gas recipients. Zelenskiy criticized Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico for prioritizing economic concerns over human loss, during their discussions, and stated Ukraine's readiness to transit gas as long as it's assuredly not Russian.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024