Ukraine's Conditional Stance on Russian Gas Transit
Ukraine may consider the continued transit of Russian gas if Moscow agrees not to be paid during the ongoing war. Despite ruling out extending the current contract, Ukraine is open to alternative arrangements, ensuring that any gas transited is not from Russia.
Ukraine has signaled potential willingness to continue transiting Russian gas, contingent upon Moscow not receiving payment until the ongoing conflict concludes, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated on Thursday.
Previously, Ukraine had opposed extending the expiring gas transit contract with Russia through Ukraine to Europe, though Slovakia has been pushing to extend it. Zelenskiy, addressing a European Union summit in Brussels, emphasized that prolonging the transit would not occur if it meant financing from Ukraine's citizens' suffering. He suggested that if gas is provided without payment to Russia until post-war, it could be reconsidered.
The European Commission supports the contract's expiry, ensuring access to alternative supplies for Russian gas recipients. Zelenskiy criticized Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico for prioritizing economic concerns over human loss, during their discussions, and stated Ukraine's readiness to transit gas as long as it's assuredly not Russian.
