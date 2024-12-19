Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: Congress vs BJP

In Nashik, Congress workers protested against the BJP youth wing's attack on their Mumbai office. The BJYM vandalized the office, accusing Congress of insulting Dr. Ambedkar. This protest was fueled by Congress claims of remarks made by Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha. Congress demands CM Fadnavis resign.

Protests ignited in Nashik on Thursday as Congress workers expressed outrage against an attack on their Mumbai office by the BJP's youth wing. Accusing the Congress of repeatedly disrespecting Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists stormed the Congress office at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, vandalizing the premises by damaging furniture and tearing posters.

The protestors also defaced images of several Congress leaders with ink. Law enforcement responded with a lathi charge to disperse the agitated crowd. The protest was reportedly spurred by Congress accusations that Union Home Minister Amit Shah disrespected Dr. Ambedkar in a Rajya Sabha speech.

In defense, Congress protesters claimed that neither Shah nor the BJP have issued an apology for the alleged insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar. The protestors demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the incident. A demonstration was also held before Ambedkar's statue on Shivaji Road by Congress leader Akash Chhajed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

