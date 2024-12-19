Mayawati Condemns BJP and Congress Over Ambedkar Dispute
Mayawati accused BJP and Congress of exploiting B.R. Ambedkar's legacy for Dalit votes amid a Parliament brawl. Two BJP MPs were injured in the scuffle. She demanded an apology from Amit Shah for insulting Ambedkar. Mayawati highlighted Congress's past mistreatment of Ambedkar and asked voters to remain vigilant.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing critique, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati lambasted both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, accusing them of exploiting the legacy of B.R. Ambedkar purely for electoral gains among Dalit voters. According to Mayawati, both parties are merely invoking Ambedkar's name to capture Dalit votes, cautioning Babasaheb's followers to remain wary.
The contentious remarks came on the heels of a tumultuous scene in Parliament where opposition INDIA bloc and ruling NDA members clashed over comments made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Ambedkar. As demonstrations from both sides took a physical turn, BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured and subsequently hospitalized.
Addressing Shah's statements, Mayawati demanded a retraction and an apology, describing the comments as disgraceful to Ambedkar's memory. She reiterated that Shah's failure to apologize would result in Ambedkar's followers neither forgiving nor forgetting the slight. Mayawati also recalled Ambedkar's warnings against the Congress for its historical treatment of him, advising the Dalit community to proceed with caution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
