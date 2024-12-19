Left Menu

Mayawati Condemns BJP and Congress Over Ambedkar Dispute

Mayawati accused BJP and Congress of exploiting B.R. Ambedkar's legacy for Dalit votes amid a Parliament brawl. Two BJP MPs were injured in the scuffle. She demanded an apology from Amit Shah for insulting Ambedkar. Mayawati highlighted Congress's past mistreatment of Ambedkar and asked voters to remain vigilant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:22 IST
Mayawati Condemns BJP and Congress Over Ambedkar Dispute
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati lambasted both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, accusing them of exploiting the legacy of B.R. Ambedkar purely for electoral gains among Dalit voters. According to Mayawati, both parties are merely invoking Ambedkar's name to capture Dalit votes, cautioning Babasaheb's followers to remain wary.

The contentious remarks came on the heels of a tumultuous scene in Parliament where opposition INDIA bloc and ruling NDA members clashed over comments made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding Ambedkar. As demonstrations from both sides took a physical turn, BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured and subsequently hospitalized.

Addressing Shah's statements, Mayawati demanded a retraction and an apology, describing the comments as disgraceful to Ambedkar's memory. She reiterated that Shah's failure to apologize would result in Ambedkar's followers neither forgiving nor forgetting the slight. Mayawati also recalled Ambedkar's warnings against the Congress for its historical treatment of him, advising the Dalit community to proceed with caution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024