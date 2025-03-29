Amit Shah's Strategic Bihar Visit: Building Alliances and a Grand Temple

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister and a key BJP strategist, embarked on a crucial two-day visit to Bihar, marked by interactions with leaders of the NDA, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Shah's agenda includes public functions, meetings with BJP legislators, and a rally in Gopalganj district, all ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls.

His promise of a grand temple of Goddess Sita in Bihar adds a significant cultural dimension to his visit, emphasizing strategic preparations for the elections.

