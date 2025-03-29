Amit Shah's Strategic Bihar Visit: Building Alliances and a Grand Temple
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Bihar, engaging with BJP-led NDA leaders, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. His visit, marked by public meetings and strategic discussions, comes as the state gears up for assembly elections. Shah also promises a grand temple in Bihar akin to Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi.
Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister and a key BJP strategist, embarked on a crucial two-day visit to Bihar, marked by interactions with leaders of the NDA, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Shah's agenda includes public functions, meetings with BJP legislators, and a rally in Gopalganj district, all ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls.
His promise of a grand temple of Goddess Sita in Bihar adds a significant cultural dimension to his visit, emphasizing strategic preparations for the elections.
